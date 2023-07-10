First female sea taxi captain on duty

First female sea taxi captain on duty

ISTANBUL
First female sea taxi captain on duty

The first female sea taxi captain has started her duty in public ferry services in Istanbul thanks to the ongoing efforts to provide opportunities and increase women's employment in maritime-related fields.

Buse Özge Özyılmaz, a 28-year-old who received training on many different technical subjects as well as on-site training for two months and succeeded in the exam, has started working as a sea taxi captain.

Though Özyılmaz initially intended to pursue a profession in graphic design, her love for the sea caused her to change her mind. As a result, she received a maritime certificate in 2019 and a captain's license in 2021.

“The fact that there was a female general manager at Şehir Hatları was one of the main reasons that attracted me here. I care deeply about women being active in every field of employment, and I am proud of my own journey. Being the first female captain on duty in Istanbul is, on the one hand, a great pleasure and, on the other hand, a great responsibility,” Özyılmaz told local media.

Sinem Dedetaş, general manager of Şehir Hatları, stated that they receive and evaluate job applications in a gender-neutral manner and also take merit into consideration.

“[Istanbul Mayor] Ekrem İmamoğlu's stance on opportunity and gender equality is also reflected in our work. Women, whose CVs were not even accepted before, are now working in many different units of our organization. When we compare 2019 with today, we see that there has been a significant increase in female employment within our constitution. In 2020, female seamen and oilers started to work for the first time, and today, the first female captain in the history of Şehir Hatları [City Lines] started her duty,” Dedetaş said.

Istanbul Municipality’s subsidiary Şehir Hatları currently employs a total of 19 female personnel working on ferries and sea taxis. The total increase in female employment between Aug. 2019 and May 2023 was 245 percent. In Sep. 2020, a female seafarer was employed for the first time, followed by a female oiler.

Türkiye,

WORLD Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways
LATEST NEWS

  1. Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

    Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

  2. Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

    Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

  3. Six killed in China kindergarten attack

    Six killed in China kindergarten attack

  4. Airports serve over 94 million passengers

    Airports serve over 94 million passengers

  5. Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

    Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike
Recommended
Two caves chained to protect monk seals

Two caves chained to protect monk seals
Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list

Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list
Youth to explore country via free dorm project

Youth to explore country via free dorm project
Private schools being put up for sale across country

Private schools being put up for sale across country
Ministry to further step up efforts on illegal migration

Ministry to further step up efforts on illegal migration
Rip currents claim over 300 lives in 10 years in Black Sea

Rip currents claim over 300 lives in 10 years in Black Sea
WORLD Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. began bracing for potentially punishing rains.

ECONOMY Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turkish consumers have flocked to neighboring Georgia to buy phones after the government increased a registering fee for mobile phones that are brought from abroad by 228 percent.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.