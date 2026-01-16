Istanbul enforces ‘zero tolerance’ food safety policy

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Governor’s Office has issued a comprehensive directive emphasizing a policy of “zero tolerance in food safety,” instructing all district municipalities and relevant public institutions across the city to tighten controls and enforcement.

The circular introduces a series of measures covering a broad spectrum of actors, from pest control companies and restaurants to street vendors and large chain businesses.

According to the statement, the new regulations aim to prevent foodborne illnesses and strengthen public health protection in Türkiye’s largest metropolis.

Under the “zero tolerance” principle, mobile food vendors will now be subject to stricter oversight. Street vending vehicles, which fall under exceptional provisions, will only be allowed to operate if they receive a permit issued by municipal authorities after meticulous examination.

Any mobile vendor operating without such authorization will be barred from activity. Permitted vendors will be monitored continuously by the issuing authority in terms of food safety compliance.

The directive also mandates the installation of camera systems in food production and sales areas of establishments, with all footage required to be stored for at least 30 days.

Pest control companies and businesses where such services are applied will be subject to intensified inspections.

Those found acting in violation of the Regulation on the Procedure and Principles for the Use of Biocidal Products will face administrative action by provincial or district health directorates, and, if necessary, criminal complaints will be filed with public prosecutors.

In the event of a suspected food poisoning, despite all preventative measures, rapid coordination will be ensured among relevant institutions through the Security and Emergency Coordination Center (GAMER), under the leadership of a deputy governor, to enable swift information flow and response.

The circular further states that establishments found to be operating in violation of regulations will be sealed by municipal police or relevant units, with law enforcement agencies notified accordingly.

Security forces, including neighborhood wardens, will regularly monitor whether seals have been unlawfully removed.

If an establishment is found to have resumed operations illegally after sealing, criminal complaints will be filed against those responsible.

Finally, the Governor’s Office called on all institutions to increase inspections, ensure close inter-agency coordination, and take all necessary legal action against businesses that endanger public health through poor hygiene and unsafe food practices, stressing that no lapses in implementation will be tolerated.