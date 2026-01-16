PM Carney announces 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to reduce tariffs

BEIJING

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a deal with China's Xi Jinping on Friday to reduce tariffs on each country's products after the two leaders met in Beijing.

"Canada and China have reached a preliminary but landmark trade agreement to remove trade barriers and reduce, reduce tariffs," Carney told a news conference in the Chinese capital.

"By March the first, Canada expects that China will lower tariffs on Canadian canola seed. The combined rate of approximately 15 percent... this change represents a significant drop from the current combined tariff levels of 84 percent."

Canada will allow 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles to be imported under new, preferential tariff rates, Carney also said.

Carney hailed a "new strategic partnership" with Beijing as he held talks President Xi Jinping, the first visit by a Canadian leader to China in eight years.

The two countries had been locked in years of diplomatic spats after the retaliatory arrests of each others' citizens and a series of tit-for-tat trade disputes.

But Carney has sought to turn the page on the testy relations, in a bid to reduce reliance on the United States, its key economic partner, as President Donald Trump aggressively raised tariffs on Canadian products.

Addressing Xi in the Great Hall of the People, Carney said that "together we can build on the best of what this relationship has been in the past to create a new one adapted to new global realities."

Engagement and cooperation would be "the foundation of our new strategic partnership," he said.

"Agriculture, energy, finance, that's where we can make the most immediate progress."

Welcoming Carney, Xi said China-Canada relations reached a turning point at their last meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in October.

"It can be said that our meeting last year opened a new chapter in turning China-Canada relations toward improvement," Xi told the Canadian leader.

"The healthy and stable development of China-Canada relations serves the common interests of our two countries," he said, adding he was "glad" to see discussions over the last few months to restore cooperation.

Ties between the two nations withered in 2018 over Canada's arrest of the daughter of Huawei's founder on a U.S. warrant, and China's retaliatory detention of two Canadians on espionage charges.

The two countries imposed tariffs on each other's exports in the years that ensued, with China also being accused of interfering in Canada's elections.

But Carney has sought a pivot, and Beijing has also said it is willing to get relations back on "the right track."

The Canadian leader, who on Jan. 15 met with Premier Li Qiang, is also scheduled to hold talks with business leaders to discuss trade.

Canada, traditionally a staunch U.S. ally, has been hit especially hard by Trump's steep tariffs on steel, aluminium, vehicles and lumber.

Washington's move has prompted Canada to seek business elsewhere.

In October, Carney said Canada should double its non-US exports by 2035 to reduce reliance on the United States.

But the United States remains far and away its largest market, buying around 75 percent of Canadian goods in 2024, according to Canadian government statistics.

While Ottawa has stressed that China is Canada's second-largest market, it lags far behind, buying less than four percent of Canadian exports in 2024.

Officials from both countries have been in talks to lower tariffs and boost bilateral trade, though an agreement has yet to be reached.