Landslide damages homes in northern province

BARTIN

A landslide triggered by melting snow and heavy rainfall has caused cracks in at least 15 homes in a village in the northern province of Bartın, prompting inspections by authorities.

The incident occurred in Aşağıdere village, where soil movement affected a road running through the village center.

Cracks were reported not only on the concrete road but also in the floors, walls and ceilings of nearby houses.

Teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the provincial special administration crew were dispatched to the area to assess the damage and determine whether the affected buildings pose an immediate risk.

Residents say they are living in fear.

“We are under constant threat,” said 41-year-old villager Yusuf Göktepe, recalling that similar ground movement has persisted since a major landslide in 2004.

Another resident, 62-year-old Talat Göktepe, said people are no longer able to sleep in their homes.

“We stay at neighbors’ houses that are more solid, and when we are at home, we stay awake until morning,” he said.