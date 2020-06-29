First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

  • June 29 2020 14:13:00

ISTANBUL
The first female lifeguards employed in Turkey’s biggest metropolis have started working, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has announced. 

“More women will be in every workplace of the municipality,” İmamoğlu wrote on his Twitter account, wishing the first three female lifeguards success.

The lifeguards, Doğa Yağcı, Ekin Öztürk and Kübra Çakır, will be on guard in the public beaches of Çatalca and Riva, two resorts on the Black Sea shore of Istanbul.

Yağcı said she felt happy to have been given the chance to work as a lifeguard.

“The number of female lifeguards in Turkey is very low. But there must be no discrimination between men and women at work, because a woman can do anything,” she said.

“I love my job. We save people. We save lives.”

