First concert held in ancient city to commemorate 2020 as ‘Patara Year’

  • August 28 2020 15:51:00

ANTALYA – Anadolu Agency
The first concert was launched at the Ancient Patara City in the southern province of Antalya after the announcement by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that 2020 is the “Patara Year.”

The launch took place after the successful completion of the restoration works on the site.

Worldwide known Turkish DJ Burak Yeter, Russian singer Siniahrybava Tatsiana, Dutch vocalist Allan Eshuijs and Cecilia Krull, the Spanish singer, best known for a theme song of the famous TV series “La Casa de Papel,” shared the stage.

“Patara holds a special place in the pages of our history. It is important to play in this historical atmosphere,” said DJ Yeter, unveiling Turkish flags celebrating with the audience in respect of the Victory Day.

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, one of the spectators, made a press conference before the first concert night. “Patara holds the heritages of the civilizations from the previous centuries.
We want this place to be known well. The announcement of ‘2020 Patara Year’ was the first step for this. But we will also offer 2021 to be the Patara Year as well,” said the minister.

“For us, every year is a Patara year, Trojan year or Göbeklitepe year. We are living on such a soil that 365 days won’t be enough even if we name every day,” added Ersoy, stressing the pride of meeting arts with Patara.

