First Armenian museum opens in Turkey’s Hatay

HATAY – Demirören News Agency

Turkey’s first Armenian museum has been established in Vakıflı, an Armenian village in the Samandağ district of the southern province of Hatay.



In the museum, different cultures are also presented besides the Armenian culture.



Stating that they have been working for the establishment of the Musadağ Museum for a long time, Cem Çapar, chairman of the Vakıflı Village Armenian Orthodox Church Foundation, said, “This museum has traces not only from the Armenian culture but also from the culture of all the peoples living in Anatolia.”



Vakıflı village, which is a natural continuation of the Hıdırbey Valley on the foothills of Musa Mountain, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and located 30 kilometers from the Yayladağı-Syria border, is known for being the only village of the dwindling community in the country and still maintains Armenian life and culture.







Stating that they have been working with his journalist wife, Lora Çapar, to complete the cultural museum project for a long time, he said the museum was established with the objects from the village’s locals.



“We could not make the opening because of the coronavirus outbreak. As we have now entered the normalization phase, we are now opening the museum to visitors. We will make our official opening in the coming days,” he said.



Local clothes, historical items and jewelry are exhibited at the Musa Mountain Armenian Museum and images of traditions are published on screens.