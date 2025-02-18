Firings of staff at FAA begin, weeks after DC plane crash

Firings of staff at FAA begin, weeks after DC plane crash

WASHINGTON
Firings of staff at FAA begin, weeks after DC plane crash

A view of exterior of the Federal Aviation (FAA) Headquarters on Independence Avenue on Feb. 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a January fatal mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Probationary workers were targeted in late night emails on Feb. 14, notifying them they had been fired, David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, said in a statement.

The impacted workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance, one air traffic controller told the Associated Press.

The employees were fired “without cause nor based on performance or conduct,” Spero said, and the emails were “from an ‘exec order’ Microsoft email address” — not a government email address.

The firings hit the FAA when it faces a shortfall in controllers.

Federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at U.S. airports.

Among the reasons they have cited for staffing shortages are uncompetitive pay, long shifts, intensive training and mandatory retirements.

In the Jan. 29 fatal crash between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines passenger jet, which is still under investigation, one controller was handing both commercial airline and helicopter traffic at the busy airport.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

    Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

  2. Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

  3. Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

    Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

  4. Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

    Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

  5. AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

    AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
Recommended
Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues
Private sectors foreign debt increases to $173 billion

Private sector's foreign debt increases to $173 billion
Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns
Australian central bank cuts rates for first time since 2020

Australian central bank cuts rates for first time since 2020
Installed solar power capacity up 30 pct to exceed 20,000 MW

Installed solar power capacity up 30 pct to exceed 20,000 MW
Turkish companies showcase products at UAE defense fairs

Turkish companies showcase products at UAE defense fairs
WORLD Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, the powers decided on Tuesday in discussions that drew a rebuke from Kiev over its exclusion.

ECONOMY Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

The residential property price index (RPPI) rose by 31.9 percent annually but declined by 7.2 percent in real terms in January, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 18.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿