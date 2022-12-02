Fireworks to be set off with special permission

Aysel Alp - ANKARA
Within the scope of the new noise-control regulation, outdoor music streaming has been permitted until 1 a.m., while fireworks can be set off with special permission.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry prepared “environmental noise control regulation” in a bid to reduce the negative effects of environmental noise on the human health, with the contributions of the interior and culture and tourism ministries.

With the regulation published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 30, containing noise maps, noise action plans and noise control measures, it is aimed to reduce the noise that threatens both human and other living beings’ health and historical places in daily life, from tour boats to concert venues, fireworks to construction sites and highways to railways and airports.

The border coordinates of the areas where vessels can stream music will also be determined by taking strategic noise maps and action plans into account, the regulation said.

In addition, “environmental noise continuous monitoring systems” will be installed in workplaces such as discos, concert halls and bars that have received streaming permission to determine whether they exceed the “limit values.”

Working hours of businesses streaming music will be determined separately for summer and winter, depending on the characteristics of the region, whether it is a coastal town, a touristic or a historical place.

Businesses that violate the rules three times in a calendar year will have their streaming license revoked for two years, according to the regulation.

Separately, the use of fireworks was limited in the regulation to two hours, between 8-10 p.m., while special permission will also be required.

Outdoor activities will also be held between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m. The same limitation will apply to the open-air sections of the bars.

Music streaming and outdoor and construction site activities will not be possible the day before and until the end of the high school and university exams.

