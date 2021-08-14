Firefighting plane crashes in southern Turkey

ISTANBUL

Turkey's official news agency said a firefighting plane crashed on Aug. 14 in Kahramanmaraş in southern Turkey.

Anadolu Agency said the plane was linked to the General Directory of Forestry. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area.

Contact was lost with the plane which had been rented from Russia to help in Turkey's effort to contain forest fire in Kahramanmaras, Anadolu Agency quoted Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun as saying.

A large number of search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region, according to Coşkun.

Demirören News Agency said the plane crashed as it was fighting a fire in a forest around the Bertiz region. It said the cause of the crash had not yet been identified.