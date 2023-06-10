Five workers die in Ankara rocket factory fire

ANKARA

After an explosion, a fire broke out in the rocket and explosive factory of the Machinery and Chemical Industry in Ankara, and 5 workers died under the rubble on June 10, according to Turkish Defense Ministry.

Smoke rose after the sound of the explosion at the MKE rocket and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadağ district.

Firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the factory.

5 workers who were under the rubble died, despite rescue efforts.

The factory operates to meet the rocket and explosive needs of the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Interior.