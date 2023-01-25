Fire at Armenian church’s lodging kills 2, hurts 2

Fire at Armenian church’s lodging kills 2, hurts 2

ISTANBUL
Fire at Armenian church’s lodging kills 2, hurts 2

The fire that broke out in the residence of the Surp Pırgiç Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district left two people dead and two wounded.

After the fire that broke out late on Jan. 23, many firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the fire was extinguished after about two hours of efforts.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Reaching the body of a man named Fehim Atsup at the end of the fourth hour of the cooling and search efforts, the teams found another woman named Josephine Ekmekçioğlu dead towards the morning hours. Two other people were injured.

The fire caused a great damage on the church and lodging part. Police’s work on the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

In the lodging where six people stayed, two were able to go out during the fire by their own means, while two were rescued by the firefighters. Two people affected by the smoke were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“The six people who stayed here for a long time were people who did not have a home, stayed outside and were helped by the church, church employee Hatune Demiroğlu said.

armenian church,

WORLD Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

    Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

  2. Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says

    Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says

  3. Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine

    Germany promises swift answer on battle tanks for Ukraine

  4. Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland

    Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland

  5. Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

    Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US
Recommended
Endangered caracal monitored in Aegean province

Endangered caracal monitored in Aegean province
Record fine imposed on tanker polluting sea

Record fine imposed on tanker polluting sea
5 Iraqis killed in armed attack in Mardin en route to hospital

5 Iraqis killed in armed attack in Mardin en route to hospital
Municipality establishes parking areas for scooters

Municipality establishes parking areas for scooters
E-scooters occupying sidewalks removed in Kadıköy

E-scooters occupying sidewalks removed in Kadıköy
Municipality restores historic Balat

Municipality restores historic Balat
WORLD Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Hundreds gathered to applaud Jacinda Ardern as she left New Zealand's parliament to resign as prime minister on Wednesday, before Chris Hipkins was swiftly sworn in as her replacement.

ECONOMY UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

Britain will offer grants to help its two largest steelmakers replace dirty blast furnaces with less carbon-intensive technology, media reported.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.