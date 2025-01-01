Finnish police probing sailors over cut cables

Finnish police probing sailors over cut cables

Finnish police have said that seven sailors from the Eagle S tanker suspected of last week cutting an undersea power cable between Finland and Estonia are targets of a sabotage investigation and have been banned from leaving the country.

"Seven staff members whose status in the criminal investigation is that of a suspect have been subjected to a travel ban," Finnish police said in a statement.

On Christmas Day, the Estlink 2 submarine cable that carries electricity from Finland to Estonia was suddenly disconnected from the grid, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic.

Finnish authorities have been investigating the Eagle S oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over suspected "sabotage" after it was found nearby missing its anchor.

The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is being held in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea pending the investigation.

Investigators said on Dec. 29 they found a track on the seabed dozens of kilometers in length but have yet to find the anchor.

They have also questioned the crew of the Eagle S, which Finnish customs suspect to be part of a "shadow fleet" of ships transporting Russian crude and oil products which are embargoed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO's secretary general, Mark Rutte, said on Dec. 27 the U.S.-led defence alliance would bolster its military presence in the Baltic Sea in response to the incident.

A number of similar incidents targeting energy and telecommunications infrastructure have taken place in Baltic Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, in what analysts suspect are part of "hybrid warfare" underway between Moscow and Western Europe.

