Fine increases for retailers selling alcohol late night

  • October 23 2020 07:00:00

Fine increases for retailers selling alcohol late night

ANKARA
Fine increases for retailers selling alcohol late night

The Turkish Parliament has adopted a bill proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), increasing the fines on those who don’t comply with the prohibition on selling alcoholic beverages late at night.

An administrative fine of up to 320,000 Turkish Liras ($40,000) will be imposed on retailers who sell alcoholic beverages between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with a new regulation in the field of food, agriculture and forestry.

The fine also covers retailers selling alcoholic beverages to individuals under the age of 18.

In the event that the prohibition is violated three times within a period of five years, all the alcoholic beverage sales licenses of the relevant person or company will be canceled, and a new license will not be issued until the next two years from the date of cancelation.

In 2013, a regulation restricted the sale of alcoholic beverages, banned all alcohol advertising and promotion, and stopped new shops and bars from opening within 100 meters of schools and mosques.

Opposition lawmakers slam taxes on alcohol

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers have criticized the taxes on alcoholic beverages during discussions on the bill as the death toll from alcohol poisoning rose to 71 on Oct. 22.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Okan Gaytancıoğlu has claimed that many people in Turkey became “chemists” due to high taxes on alcohol.

“A person takes an alcohol meter and tries to make alcoholic drinks at home. The right way to follow is to spread awareness among the people regarding alcohol consumption,” Gaytancıoğlu said.

“Making it difficult to intake alcohol and tobacco products should not be seen as a measure to reduce use,” said opposition İYİ (Good) Party lawmaker Ayhan Altıntaş, pointing out that similar prohibitions were imposed during the Ottoman era but could not achieve its target.

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Mahmut Toğrul has claimed that high taxes had paved the way for bootleg alcohol.

The rise in the prices of alcoholic beverages has encouraged fraudsters and has led people to fail to determine liquids produced in illegal laboratories recently.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

    President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

  2. Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

    Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

  3. Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

    Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

  4. Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean

    Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean

  5. 3,200-year-old artifacts unearthed in North Cyprus

    3,200-year-old artifacts unearthed in North Cyprus
Recommended
Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands
Turkish-German man suspected behind attacks on Berlins renowned museums

Turkish-German man suspected behind attacks on Berlin's renowned museums
President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

Training plane crashes in Istanbul, no fatalities

Training plane crashes in Istanbul, no fatalities
Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar
Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean

Turkey slams Greece, Greek Cyprus, Egypt trio’s statement on Mediterranean
WORLD NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not a part of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the NATO secretary-general said on Oct. 21.  

ECONOMY Turkcell shareholders approve historic resolutions

Turkcell shareholders approve historic resolutions

In a milestone general assembly of the Turkish GSM operator Turkcell on Oct. 21, shareholders of the company approved transactions that let Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) acquire 26.2 percent of the stocks and become its controlling shareholder.
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.