Fine for plucking peony nears $10,000

  • May 15 2021 07:00:00

Fine for plucking peony nears $10,000

ANTALYA
Fine for plucking peony nears $10,000

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks has announced a fine of 80,465 Turkish Liras ($9,500) against individuals who pluck peonies, a variety of flowers declared as the symbol of the southern province of Antalya.

If peonies are plucked from their natural habitat for commercial use by a company, then the fine will be tripled.

Also found in some central and eastern Anatolian provinces, peonies are mainly found in Turkey’s Beydağları Mountains.

Some trekking groups especially organize trips to the Hisarçandır Ekizce’s hilly region to photograph these rare flowers that blossom in April.

“Peonies bud out in March and blossom in April. We come to the upland to photograph the beauty,” Ömer Faruk Gülşen, the head of Lykia Mountains Trekking Group, told Demirören News Agency on May 14.

“There is a peony society in Belgium. Every April, we send them photos, and they exhibit our Antalya peony on their website,” he added.

Nusret Yakışıklı is another head of a trekking group who is in favor of the measures taken to protect this endemic flower.

“As far as we know, an old quarry in the region will be reopened. If this is true, then I am sorry for Antalya and these plants,” said Yakışıklı, the founder of the Path Group.

“We are not against the quarries, but it will damage the habitat,” he added.

According to a classical myth, peony was named after an ancient doctor named Paeon, who brought the flower from China. The fame of the flower rapidly spread after Homer cured Pluto, the ruler of the underworld, with a peony.

However, it took centuries for peonies to meet the gardens of Europe as the first peony was planted in England in the 18th century after a British ambassador brought it from China.

park,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  3. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

    Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon
Recommended
Turkish rap coming out of two Istanbul districts have different themes: Study

Turkish rap coming out of two Istanbul districts have different themes: Study
Police finds 10 blind spots of Istanbul

Police finds 10 blind spots of Istanbul
Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan

Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan
Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey

Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey
Turkey dismisses US report on religious freedom

Turkey dismisses US report on religious freedom
Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag

Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag
WORLD US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning over domestic terrorism on May 14, saying violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
ECONOMY Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to have a vehicle market of 1.6 million by 2030, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s “Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap” draft. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 