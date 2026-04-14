Finance Minister Şimşek to hold key meetings in Washington

Finance Minister Şimşek to hold key meetings in Washington

ANKARA
Finance Minister Şimşek to hold key meetings in Washington

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has begun his Washington program following his engagements in New York, as part of the G20 and IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings.

He is set to hold a busy schedule of high-level talks in the U.S. capital.

Şimşek will meet with senior executives from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and will also hold evaluation meetings with credit rating agencies.

He will participate in the G20 Finance Ministers and International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meetings. In addition, he will hold bilateral talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth and Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The minister will also meet with Marta Kos, the European Union Commissioner for Enlargement and attend investor meetings organized by leading international investment banks.

One of the most important agenda items in Şimşek’s Washington program will be signing the Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project (INRAIL) agreement with the World Bank.

Türkiye has secured 1.67 billion euros in favorable financing from the World Bank for the project, which has an estimated total cost of $8.3 billion. The project involves the construction of a 127-kilometer electrified, high-capacity railway line crossing the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge.

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