Final preparations underway for historic oil wresting festival in Edirne

Final preparations underway for historic oil wresting festival in Edirne

EDİRNE
Final preparations underway for historic oil wresting festival in Edirne

The western province of Edirne buzzes with excitement as it gears up for the 664th Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, the “Olympics of Oil Wrestling” and a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, unfolding from July 4 to 6 at the iconic Sarayiçi Er Square.

For the first time, this year’s festivities will feature a historical Kırkpınar shopping bazaar and a gastronomy and flavor market, offering local goods and regional delicacies to spectators.

Municipal teams are conducting extensive maintenance work at the wrestling field and its surroundings, including lawn care, repainting and installing mobile toilets and showers. Statues of wrestling champions and Kırkpınar elders have also been cleaned and restored.

Preparations began months ago. Both the wrestling field and the spectator stand are now ready. “We’ve completed all necessary clean-up and arrangements for a smooth and safe festival,” field supervisor Hakan Savaşçı said.

Local businesses in Edirne have also geared up for the influx of visitors by extending hours, hiring extra staff and increasing stock in anticipation of thousands of domestic and international guests during the century-old wrestling spectacle.

To stir up excitement, the traditional Kırkpınar davul-furna (drum and zurna) band toured Edirne’s streets in traditional attire, calling on citizens to attend the festivities.

In the lead-up to Kırkpınar, over 800 wrestlers competed in the 63rd Historic Çalı Oil Wrestling event in the northern city of Bursa. Considered a final rehearsal, the tournament featured 42 head wrestlers and is now being considered as a potential leg of the Turkish Oil Wrestling League.

Wrestler Hakan Söğünmez noted the growing popularity of the sport, with over 5 million viewers nationwide.  

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

    Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

  2. Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  3. Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

    Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

  4. CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

    CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

  5. 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

    12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion
Recommended
Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
Erdoğan: We aim for great, powerful Türkiye

Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'
Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report
CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul
Hundreds march to mourn Sivas massacre victims

Hundreds march to mourn Sivas massacre victims
Türkiye battles 342 wildfires as heat, winds hamper efforts

Türkiye battles 342 wildfires as heat, winds hamper efforts
Turkish police seize 825 kg of heroin: interior minister

Turkish police seize 825 kg of heroin: interior minister
WORLD Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on July 1 called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.  
ECONOMY 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿