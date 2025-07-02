Final preparations underway for historic oil wresting festival in Edirne

EDİRNE

The western province of Edirne buzzes with excitement as it gears up for the 664th Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, the “Olympics of Oil Wrestling” and a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, unfolding from July 4 to 6 at the iconic Sarayiçi Er Square.

For the first time, this year’s festivities will feature a historical Kırkpınar shopping bazaar and a gastronomy and flavor market, offering local goods and regional delicacies to spectators.

Municipal teams are conducting extensive maintenance work at the wrestling field and its surroundings, including lawn care, repainting and installing mobile toilets and showers. Statues of wrestling champions and Kırkpınar elders have also been cleaned and restored.

Preparations began months ago. Both the wrestling field and the spectator stand are now ready. “We’ve completed all necessary clean-up and arrangements for a smooth and safe festival,” field supervisor Hakan Savaşçı said.

Local businesses in Edirne have also geared up for the influx of visitors by extending hours, hiring extra staff and increasing stock in anticipation of thousands of domestic and international guests during the century-old wrestling spectacle.

To stir up excitement, the traditional Kırkpınar davul-furna (drum and zurna) band toured Edirne’s streets in traditional attire, calling on citizens to attend the festivities.

In the lead-up to Kırkpınar, over 800 wrestlers competed in the 63rd Historic Çalı Oil Wrestling event in the northern city of Bursa. Considered a final rehearsal, the tournament featured 42 head wrestlers and is now being considered as a potential leg of the Turkish Oil Wrestling League.

Wrestler Hakan Söğünmez noted the growing popularity of the sport, with over 5 million viewers nationwide.