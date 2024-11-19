Figurines found around ancient hippodrome

Figurines found around ancient hippodrome

HATAY
Figurines found around ancient hippodrome

Two figurine fragments have been unearthed during archaeological excavations carried out around the Antakya Ancient Hippodrome in the southern province of Hatay.

Excavations focused on the area referred to as the "palace area" in the hippodrome located in Antakya district's Küçükdalyan neighborhood.

During excavations led by Professor Hatice Pamir, a faculty member of the Archaeology Department at Hatay Mustafa Kemal University, a 20-person team uncovered two fragments of terracotta figurines while working to reveal the urban fabric of Ancient Antakya.

In the team's initial examination, it was determined that the piece, whose head and part of its body remained intact, depicted philosophers referred to as "sophists" in the Ancient Age and belonged to the Early Hellenistic period, dating between 300 and 200 B.C.

It was discovered that the head of the other figurine also dates back to the late second century B.C.

Pamir stated that the area included the hippodrome, as well as the temple and palace complex.

Stating that they had found terracotta figurine fragments from the Hellenistic period for the first time during archaeological studies, Pamir said: "One of the artifacts is a figurine fragment depicting individuals known in the Ancient Age as 'sophists,' who conveyed intellectual knowledge as philosophers and itinerant educators. We know that Ancient Antakya has always been prominent with its intellectual institutions. The emergence of a Hellenistic Period artifact is extremely important in terms of demonstrating that intellectual education was conducted during that era."

Pamir explained that they determined the artifact was not made with a mold but rather created freely by an artist.

Emphasizing the importance of the other finding, Pamir said: "We evaluate that the head, which we assess to belong to the late second century B.C., might be part of an object used within a residence or a child's toy."

Pamir noted that the fragments have been taken under preservation at the Hatay Archaeology Museum.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Star power fails to perk up Frances premiere wine auction

Star power fails to perk up France's premiere wine auction
Monumental fountain restored in Sagalassos

Monumental fountain restored in Sagalassos
Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes

Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes
Gaziantep Castle will open for visitors at the end of the year

Gaziantep Castle will open for visitors at the end of the year
Pioneering Turkish Sumerologist dies aged 110

Pioneering Turkish Sumerologist dies aged 110
Pompeii rejects mass tourism with daily visitor limit

Pompeii rejects 'mass tourism' with daily visitor limit
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿