Fierce storm, rainfall grapple country’s west

ISTANBUL
Severe storms and relentless rainfall have wreaked havoc in the western regions of the country, especially in the Marmara Region, as several cities have been inundated that resulted in the tragic loss of two lives.

Sudden thunderstorms in Istanbul late on Nov. 4. caught many people unprepared, leading them to seek shelter indoors. In some neighborhoods, trees were uprooted and branches snapped due to occasional strong winds. Municipal teams initiated efforts on the morning of Oct. 5 to remove fallen trees.

In the southwestern province of Aydın, five vehicles were swept away by the flood, and the bodies of the two missing individuals in the area were found, while search efforts continue for one person.

A fishing boat capsized due to the intense storm in the northwestern province of Edirne, as a large number of houses and roads were flooded.

The transportation in the Marmara Sea also experienced disruptions due to the intense storm, with some ships anchoring off the coast of Tekirdağ. The strong storm also had an impact in Çanakkale, as the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry announced the temporary suspension of ship crossings in the Çanakkale Strait due to the adverse weather conditions.

The severe rainfall led to flooding in a creek in the western province of İzmir, as homes and businesses along the creek were inundated, and vehicles were dragged approximately 20 meters by the water. The residents, whose belongings were damaged, struggled to empty the accumulated water from their houses overnight. The municipal teams began damage assessment work.

In Kocaeli, the southern winds occasionally intensified in the coastal districts along the gulf, causing sea overflow in the İzmit district. With waves spilling over onto the shoreline, a portion of a beachfront parking area was submerged in water.

In a bid to take precautionary measures, the police established a safety perimeter and closed off a section of the parking area for entry. Some caravans in the area were also submerged in water.

