Field visits made to prevent early marriages, says ministry

  • July 07 2022 07:00:00

Umut Erdem - Ankara
Family and Social Services Ministry has made field visits to cities with high rates of early and forced marriages, has prepared reports and has given training, within the scope of the prevention of early marriages.

“Comprehensive studies are carried out for the prevention of early marriages, with the participation of all relevant parties, including public institutions and organizations, universities and non-governmental organizations,” said Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık.

Field visits were made to 19 cities such as southeastern province of Diyarbakır, the southern province of Antalya and the central Anatolian province of Yozgat, where the rates of early and forced marriages are high, according to the ministry.

During the field visits, reports on the status of early marriages and action plans for combating early and forced marriages were prepared for each province, Yanık said.

“Our ministry collaborates and exchanges views on suicide with other ministries, universities and institutions,” said Yanık, adding that academic studies are carried out by academics working in the field of suicide at universities and experts serving in this field, with the participation of relevant professionals in the ministry.

While investigating the causes of suicides and measures to be taken, psychosocial support is offered to those who attempt suicide, the minister said.

In order to preserve the dynamic population structure, maternity benefit is provided to Turkish citizens and Blue Card holders who gave birth after May 15, 2015, according to Yanık.

“Benefit is provided at 300 Turkish Liras for the first child, 400 liras for the second child, 600 TL for the third child and subsequent children.”

“In 2012, 402.08 million liras was provided for 931,949 children,” the minister added.

