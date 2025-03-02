Fidan attends London summit on Ukraine's security

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a high-level summit on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in London on March 2, which focused on Ukraine’s security and lasting peace in the region.

Leaders and ministers from the United Kingdom, Ukraine, France, Germany and several other European nations gathered at the historic Lancaster House, along with NATO Security General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Fidan discussed Türkiye’s role in diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and reiterated Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, according to diplomatic sources.

He also conveyed Türkiye’s readiness to facilitate future peace negotiations, following its past role in hosting direct talks between Kiev and Moscow in 2022.

The summit followed a tense meeting between Trump and Zelensky in Washington D.C., where discussions on military aid and a rare minerals agreements turned contentious, leading to the cancellation of a planned joint conference.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who met Zelensky ahead of the summit, highlighted the need to focus on Ukraine’s long-term security.

“No one wants to see divisions at such a critical moment,” Starmer said.

During the talks, the U.K. and Ukrained signed a loan agreement, with Zelensky confirming the fund would be allocated for Ukraine’s defense production. “This credit will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and will be repaid using frozen Russian assets. This is real justice. Those who started the war must pay for it,” he stated.

European leaders emphasized the need for a strong and lasting security framework to deter future Russian aggression. Starmer revealed that the U.K., France and other nations were working on a war-ending plan that would later be discussed with the U.S.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that divisions within the West could weaken collective effort. “I believe it is crucial to prevent the risk of division in the West. The U.K. and Italy could play a uniting role,” Meloni emphasized, adding that Italy also suggested a joint summit with European nations and the U.S.