Fidan says West Bank annexation would backfire on Israel

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not hold back from annexing the occupied West Bank if circumstances aligned with his goals, though such a step would harm Israel's future interests.

"If Netanyahu believes the conditions are right, I frankly don’t think he would hesitate. His mindset is maximalist," Fidan told private broadcaster NTV.

"But this won’t benefit Israel over the next decades."

He described Israel's operations in Gaza as a "raging frenzy" that has sparked worldwide alarm, with most nations distancing themselves from Tel Aviv amid the nearly two-year conflict.

Fidan cited French President Emmanuel Macron's push to recognize Palestine as evidence of shifting global sentiment.

"Except for US politicians, we don’t see open support for the current Zionist mindset in Israel," he added.

On Gaza ceasefire hurdles, Fidan outlined three key issues: aid distribution control, Israeli troop withdrawal and guarantees for sustaining the truce after Hamas releases hostages.

He accused Israel of deliberately making Gaza uninhabitable through destruction and starvation tactics.

"Israeli intelligence officials are traveling country to country, trying to convince them to accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees.

"This is a project to make Gaza ‘without Palestinians," Fidan said

.He condemned the Israeli parliament's July 23 vote urging West Bank annexation, calling it a direct blow to the two-state solution.

"You’re trying to destroy something everyone recognizes based on the 1967 borders. If you don’t accept a negotiated two-state solution now, you open yourself to future risks," he warned.

Turning to Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan highlighted Türkiye's mediation in the recent Istanbul trilateral talks, which advanced humanitarian swaps and laid groundwork for a potential ceasefire summit.

Both sides showed interest in a leaders' meeting hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, possibly including U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Putin and Zelenskyy have different preconditions for the ceasefire. Negotiators will have to work that out," Fidan noted.

"If these talks continue with the same intent, I believe we could see an interim solution in a few more rounds."

On Türkiye’s Eurofighter Typhoon deal, Fidan said the process reached a phase where detailed technical work has been done and “we’ve reached the point of saying, ‘Let’s do this.’”

He also welcomed EU steps toward visa facilitation, including a new rule for multiple-entry Schengen visas for prior holders.

Fidan sees positive momentum on broader fronts like visa liberalization, customs union updates and reopening European Investment Bank activities.

Regarding Iran-Israel frictions, Fidan assessed Tehran would avoid strikes unless provoked first, with both sides drawing lessons from June's 12-day clash and potentially rethinking strategies.

Finally, on the upcoming Balkan Peace Platform summit in Istanbul, Fidan said leaders from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Albania will convene to address common issues and build a lasting legacy.

