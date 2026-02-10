Türkiye sees no imminent risk of Iran-US war: FM

ISTANBUL

Türkiye does not see an imminent risk of war between Iran and the United States and believes diplomacy still offers a viable path forward, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Feb. 9.

“After the first contact following a long break, the emergence of a positive atmosphere is important for us. We need to find a creative solution, and we see that both sides have the will to resolve the issue. For now, it seems there is at least no immediate threat of war,” Fidan said in televised remarks on private broadcaster CNN Türk.

He said Ankara views the nuclear dispute primarily as an issue involving the United States and global security, while other disputes in the region are separate matters not directly tied to U.S. security.

Fidan added that reaching a solution on the nuclear issue could make it easier to address other disagreements and that Türkiye has conveyed this view to both sides in an effort to establish a workable framework.

He said recent contacts between the parties had created a more positive atmosphere and underscored the need for an original solution to the ongoing tensions.

Fidan also pointed to the U.S. deployment of major fleets, bombers and strategic assets, along with Iran’s statements about increasing its missile capabilities, as signals that any confrontation would carry heavy costs for both sides. “First, it is about demonstrating strength; second, being prepared,” he said.

Asked whether regime change in Iran could be achieved through U.S. airstrikes, Fidan rejected the idea, saying regimes do not change through air campaigns. “I don't think regime change is possible in Iran,” he said, describing expectations of such an outcome as “an empty dream.”

Fidan also stressed the need for stronger regional cooperation mechanisms, saying the most urgent requirement is for regional countries to rebuild mutual confidence.

He added discussions are ongoing on institutionalizing regional solidarity in the military, political and economic fields, with several advanced proposals now under consideration.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Iran's top security body was visiting Oman on Feb. 9, days after a new round of talks was held in Muscat between officials from Washington and Tehran.

Ali Larijani, who heads the Supreme National Security Council, was set to hold talks with Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

They would discuss the latest regional and international developments as well as economic cooperation between Iran and Oman, the news agency said.

Larijani will then head to Qatar, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei.

The trip comes after Iran and the United States resumed dialogue in Oman on Feb. 6 for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June, which was briefly joined by the U.S. military.