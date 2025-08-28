Fidan, Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine peace process, Gaza

ISTANBUL
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Aug. 28 evening discussed the ongoing peace process to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest situation in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During talks over the phone, Fidan said Ankara is ready to fulfill its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kiev peace process.

During the call, which also addressed the current situation in Gaza, Fidan emphasized the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The two ministers also talked about the situation in Syria and bilateral relations.

