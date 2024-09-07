Fidan reinforces Türkiye's support for Kosovo's international recognition

PRISTINA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan posted this image on social media platform X, with the caption saying, "We had a very productive visit to Kosovo, the heirloom of our ancestors."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for an "independent and sovereign" Kosovo during a visit to the Balkan nation on Saturday.

In a post on X, Fidan referred to Kosovo as “the heirloom of our ancestors” and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral cooperation, emphasizing Türkiye’s commitment to Kosovo's prosperity and stability.

Fidan highlighted Türkiye's full support for Kosovo's efforts to gain wider international recognition as a sovereign state, saying, "We fully support them on this path."

“The Balkans will rise with the sweat of Balkan peoples' own brow," he added, underscoring regional development through self-reliance.

Fidan Meets Turkish Community in Kosovo

During his "productive visit," Fidan engaged with officials in Pristina and interacted with Turkish communities in Prizren and Mamusha. His itinerary included discussions with Kosovo's Minister of Regional Development, Fikrim Damka, and inspections of Turkish military facilities. He was also briefed on the construction of Pristina's Central Mosque by Grand Mufti Naim Ternava.

In Mamusha, Fidan emphasized Türkiye’s dedication to Kosovo’s unity, integrity, security, peace, and prosperity. He noted that Türkiye is actively working to help Kosovo enhance its facilities, capabilities, and infrastructure to better serve its citizens.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for peace and negotiation efforts in the region, stating, “It is in the interest of all of us that peace and stability come to the region."

Earlier in his visit, Fidan met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti. He also visited the NATO-led Kosova Force (KFOR) headquarters in Pristina, receiving a briefing from Maj. Gen. Ozkan Ulutas, the KFOR mission commander.

Türkiye recognized Kosovo's independence on Feb. 18, 2008, just one day after it declared independence, making Türkiye one of the first countries to do so. Türkiye's Coordination Office in Pristina, operational since 1999, was subsequently upgraded to an embassy following Kosovo's independence.