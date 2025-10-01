Fidan pays visits to Saudi, UAE amid Gaza peace plan

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will be holding talks with senior officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates amid efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the frame of a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to sources from the Foreign Ministry, Fidan will be in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 1 to attend an international conference on global matters. He will go to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 2 for bilateral and regional talks with the officials from the UAE, including Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, the sources said.

In Abu Dhabi, Fidan will reiterate Ankara’s continued will to deepen multidimensional bilateral relations with the UAE.

Fidan and UAE officials will discuss the recently proposed peace plan to end the bloodshed in Gaza. Both nations are active in diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in the region, particularly in Gaza where more than 60,000 civilians have been killed as a result of Israeli army operations.

Fidan will also discuss the recent developments in Syria. He will underline once again the importance of lending support to the new administration in Damascus for the stability and development of the Arab country.

Fidan’s last visit to the UAE was on May 5. The two countries enjoy high-level ties through frequent visits between the two nations. Türkiye and the UAE executed a High-Level Strategic Council meeting under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Their bilateral trade volume has exceeded $16 billion in 2024.

Fidan exchanges views with European counterparts

In the meantime, Fidan also exchanged views with his European counterparts regarding the Gaza peace plan.

The sources informed that Fidan spoke on the phone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot late on Sept. 30 and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno on Oct. 1.

