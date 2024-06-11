Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on June 11 during his visit to Russia to attend a session of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

The discussions between the two officials covered bilateral and regional relations, with a particular focus on the latest situation in Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

In addition, Fidan and Lavrov also addressed "economic matters significant to Türkiye," according to the sources.

The top diplomats' meeting took place at a BRICS summit held in western Russia's Nizhny Novgorod.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on June 11 Fidan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day. This comes after Fidan's meeting with Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the capital Moscow the previous day.

At the BRICS summit, Fidan addressed a session, focusing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"The Gaza Strip is on the verge of complete destruction. Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory is expanding with invasion, mass displacement, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes," Fidan said. "We cannot allow the international order to be governed by double standards."

The minister advocated for greater cooperation and diplomacy over conflict in international relations, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to its relationship with BRICS.

The session has extended invitations to 15 countries – including Türkiye, Belarus, Cuba and Venezuela – in addition to its member states.

The group, originally formed in 2006 as "BRIC" by Brazil, Russia, India and China, was expanded in 2010 with the inclusion of South Africa. It aims to bring together the world's most significant developing countries to challenge the economic and political dominance of North America and western Europe.

