Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

RIO DE JANEIRO

Turkish and Russian foreign ministers, Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov respectively, had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in Brazil in which they discussed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the continued Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Fidan and Lavrov attended the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro which was focused on the role the G20 can play in ending the regional conflicts.

According to diplomatic sources, the two ministers discussed regional developments and bilateral issues. Fidan told Lavrov that Türkiye supports all the initiatives for the protection of peace in the region, and to this end, remains hopeful for a negotiated agreement to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as the conflict enters its third year on Feb. 24.

Türkiye had brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia right after the war started in 2022, but efforts for peace were left futile. It also engaged in talks for establishing a grain corridor through the Black Sea which allowed the transportation of more than 33 million food products to world markets. Türkiye says it is ready for talks to resume the grain corridor deal which was suspended by Russia in mid-2023.

Lavrov and Fidan, also discussed the situation in Gaza and the steps that can be taken to end the ongoing tragedy in the enclave.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, France and South Africa on the second day of the G20 meeting. In his meeting with Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal Al-Saud, the developments concerning Gaza came to the fore.

Fidan underlined that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will host a special gathering on Gaza which will create an important opportunity for discussing the ongoing situation in the enclave. The ADF will be held between March 1st and 3rd.

Fidan, in his conversation with French foreign Minister Stephane Séjourné, discussed the Turkish-EU relationship and bilateral ties. On the latter, Fidan told his counterpart that excluding Türkiye from the enlargement project of the union will be a strategic mistake. On Gaza, the Turkish minister emphasized the need for urgent action to prevent the worsening of the situation for the Palestinians.

HH Fidan to visit Venezuela and Mexico

Fidan, after his G20 attendance, will travel to Venezuela and Mexico, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Feb. 23.

“Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay official visits to Venezuela and Mexico on 24-26 February 2024, following the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Rio de Janeiro. During the visits, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments will be discussed,” read the statement.