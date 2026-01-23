Fidan hosts Balkan top diplomats in Istanbul

ANKARA

Foreign ministers from across the Balkans gathered in Istanbul on Jan. 23 for the second meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform, a regional initiative led by Türkiye aimed at bolstering stability and economic cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted the top diplomats of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia. The summit marked the second time the group has met since its inception, with the first in July 2025.

Meanwhile, Fidan conducted a series of bilateral meetings with each visiting minister.

During the sessions, Fidan was expected to emphasize the principle of "regional ownership," arguing that the Balkan nations themselves are best positioned to resolve local disputes. Diplomatic sources said Fidan was to characterize the platform as a complementary force rather than a replacement for existing international frameworks.

The platform is not an alternative to existing regional and international processes but has a complementary and supportive role to them, Fidan was set to tell his counterparts, according to officials.

This year's agenda shifted toward high-tech and logistical integration. While the inaugural meeting focused on establishing dialogue, the 2026 talks centered on concrete projects involving energy security, digitalization, transportation and technology.

The ministers also held deep-dive discussions on border management and combating irregular migration, a persistent challenge for the "Balkan route" into Europe.

Regarding the European Union, Fidan was to urge a more nuanced approach to expansion and note that the bloc's enlargement process should remain sensitive to regional complexities and adopt a "cohesive approach" that respects the specific needs of each candidate nation.