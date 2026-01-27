Fidan, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met a Hamas delegation in Istanbul on Jan. 26 to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire framework and the humanitarian situation in the enclave, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

The talks also covered broader regional issues, the sources said.

Fidan briefed the delegation on Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts on international platforms, including the U.S.-backed “Board of Peace,” which Washington says is designed to help steer the Gaza process into its next phase.

He said Ankara would continue working to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza, according to the same sources.

The ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025 under a U.S. plan that sets out phased steps including further Israeli troop withdrawals, a shift in Gaza’s administration away from Hamas and a reconstruction track, while placing demilitarization among the most contentious issues.

The U.N. Security Council endorsed the framework in Resolution 2803, adopted on Nov. 17, 2025, which welcomed the establishment of a Board of Peace and authorized related international arrangements linked to Gaza’s transition.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,600 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,300 in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left Gaza in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out attacks, killing 484 Palestinians and wounding 1,321, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.