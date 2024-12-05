Fidan discusses Syria with counterparts amid rising conflict

BRUSSELS

Foreign Ministers gathered for a family photo after the second day sessions of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to diplomatic sources, along with a series of NATO meetings in Brussels.

Tensions in northern Syria have escalated following a renewed wave of clashes on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and opposition groups in Aleppo’s western countryside. The resurgence marks the end of a relative calm in the region, which has endured nearly 14 years of conflict.

Armed groups opposing the Bashar al-Assad regime captured 20 additional settlements on Wednesday in the western province of Hama. Among these, 16 were seized in fighting around Hama's city center, following earlier advances on Pasif, Elcid, Al-Karim, and Hamra.

Anti-regime groups also gained control of the Armored Corps School, a strategic base that serves as the main operational hub for the regime's 25th Brigade.

Separately, Fidan participated in the Foreign Ministers Working Session of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels on Wednesday. During the event, he met with several counterparts to address pressing international issues, including Syria.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy about the ongoing crisis in Syria.

He also met with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Fidan further engaged in talks with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the meeting. Additionally, he met with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s newly appointed foreign policy chief, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to international dialogue amid mounting regional tensions.

Fidan attended the NATO foreign ministerial meetings on Dec. 3 and 4 under the leadership of new Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who took the helm of the 32-nation alliance on Oct. 1.

At NATO meetings, Fidan informed his counterparts about the multifaceted problems stemming from Syria as one of the sources of the regional instability and demanded support from the allies. He also underscored Türkiye’s commitment to the protection of the territorial integrity and unity of Syria and fighting against terror organizations.

Türkiye says the main reason behind the escalation is the failure of the Assad regime to reconcile with the opposition groups. Damascus has long been blocking U.N. efforts to mediate between the regime and the opposition for a political solution to the civil war under resolution 2254 of the U.N. Security Council.