Fidan attends Iranian president's inauguration ceremony

TEHRAN

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Pezeshkian won a runoff race against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili on July 5 to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.

In Tehran, Fidan also met his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, and Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani.

Tuesday's ceremony came two days after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian and gave the 69-year-old heart surgeon presidential powers.

"I as the president, in front of the Holy Koran and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country," Pezeshkian said at the ceremony which was broadcast live on state TV.

Pezeshkian, who is expected to unveil his government within two weeks, had secured more than 16 million votes during the runoff, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.

Iran's presidential election took place against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions since the Gaza war began in early October, disputes with Western powers over Iran's nuclear programme and domestic discontent over the state of the sanctions-hit economy.

Tuesday's ceremony was attended by senior officials from several countries includingTürkiye, Armenia, Tajikistan, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Cuba and Brazil.

European Union envoy Enrique Mora was also present.

Regional Iran-backed allies were also in attendance, namely Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the head of the Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

Shortly after the attendance, Haniyeh got killed by an Israeli strike in Iran.

"Brother, leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his headquarters in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new (Iranian) president," Hamas said in a statement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also announced the death, saying Haniyeh's residence in Tehran was "hit" and he was killed along with a bodyguard.

'Death to Israel'

Haniyeh and Nakhalah, whose groups have been fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, met with Khamenei and Pezeshkian.

"Supporting the cause of the oppressed Palestinian nation will continue with strength, and no factor can disrupt our will in this direction," said Pezeshkian on Monday.

Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony came amid concerns of war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah following a Saturday rocket attack on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of responsibility for the attack that killed 12 children but the Iran-backed Lebanese group has denied any involvement.

During his inauguration speech, Pezeshkian slammed Israel's "crimes" in the Gaza Strip with some Iranians present in parliament chanting "Death to Israel, Death to America!"

"Those who supply the weapons that kill children in Gaza cannot teach humanity and tolerance to others," he said in reference to the United States.

Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution, and hailed Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Iran's president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Khamenei for the last 35 years.

On Monday, Pezeshkian warned Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying such an act would have "heavy consequences".

Since his election, Iran's new president has reaffirmed support for the so-called "axis of resistance", Tehran-aligned groups such as Hezbollah and the Huthis, that support Hamas against arch-foe Israel.

Pezeshkian was the only candidate representing Iran's reformist camp allowed to stand in Iran's presidential election, for which all contenders were approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council.

In his speech on Tuesday, he also reaffirmed his willingness to end Iran's isolation, saying "I will not stop on the path of lifting the cruel sanctions".

During his campaign, he had vowed to try and revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which collapsed in 2018 after the United States unilaterally withdrew from agreement.

The deal had given Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activity.

Pezeshkian has recently called for "constructive relations" with European countries, even though he accused them of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of renewed U.S. sanctions.