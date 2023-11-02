Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

BERLIN
Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a conference by the German foreign ministry devoted to the enlargement of the European Union and reforming it before accepting new members.

The EU Enlargement and Reform Conference was launched by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock with the participation of 19 foreign ministers of the candidate countries and potential candidates to join the EU.

Türkiye has been a candidate country to the EU since 1999 and has been negotiating to join the club since 2005. It accession process has de facto been suspended due to disagreements between Ankara and Brussels and blockage by Greek Cyprus.

The EU will decide on the steps for the enlargement in its next leaders’ summit in early December 2023.

On the sidelines of the conference, Fidan and Baerbock had a bilateral meeting and discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Fidan also met Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

    Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

  2. Journalist Şardan arrested

    Journalist Şardan arrested

  3. Erdoğan visits Astana for Turkic states summit

    Erdoğan visits Astana for Turkic states summit

  4. Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

    Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

  5. Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

    Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps
Recommended
Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara
Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war
Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on Turkish-run hospital

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on Turkish-run hospital
Athens may offer easy Greek island visas for Turks: Local media

Athens may offer easy Greek island visas for Turks: Local media
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict
WORLD Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
ECONOMY Fewer buyers, more homes in property market

Fewer buyers, more homes in property market

There are fewer potential buyers, but more houses are available in the property market yet demand for rentals remains strong.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.