FETÖ member captured over leaking politicians’ private videos

ANKARA

Ankara police have apprehended a fugitive member of the FETÖ terrorist organization accused of disseminating illicitly recorded private footage of several politicians, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on March 10.

The suspect, identified by the initials Ü.Y., was involved in investigations into the illegal recording and online distribution of obscene videos purportedly featuring and lawmakers and politicians, including former Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Deniz Baykal, the minister said in a statement on X.

Baykal resigned from his post in 2010 after the footage was leaked, and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu subsequently took over as CHP chairman and continued the role until 2023. Baykal remained a member of parliament until his death in February 2023.

The FETÖ member was also accused of wiretapping and unlawfully recording conversations of various political figures.

Ü.Y. worked in the intelligence department of the police force between 2008 and 2014. He continued as a police chief until his eventual expulsion in 2016.

He was captured while hiding inside a covert compartment installed within his residence in the capital Ankara.

Authorities had issued multiple arrest warrants for Ü.Y. on charges including forgery of official documents, abuse of authority and membership in FETÖ.

He was also identified as a user of "ByLock," an encrypted messaging app used by the organization.

Following the arrest, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya praised the security forces, stating, "We will track down every last FETÖ member."

FETÖ orchestrated the failed coup attempt against the Turkish government in 2016, resulting in the death of more than 250 people.

The organization had covertly infiltrated key state institutions, particularly the judiciary and law enforcement. In the aftermath of the coup attempt, thousands of its members were dismissed from public service and prosecuted.