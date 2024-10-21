FETÖ terror organization leader Gülen dies in US

ANKARA

Fethullah Gülen, the leader of the FETÖ terrorist organization behind the failed 2016 coup attempt, has died at the age of 83 in Pennsylvania, the United States, Turkish security sources confirmed on Oct. 21 after several reports emerged in the Turkish media.

Social media accounts affiliated with the terrorist group initially reported that Gülen died on Oct. 20, and his family members later confirmed his death.

Hande Fırat, Ankara bureau chief of the daily Hürriyet, confirmed during a live broadcast that news of Gülen's death had reached Turkish officials.

"His health was extremely troubled recently. In addition to kidney failure and diabetes, he also had dementia," Fırat said.

Gülen lived in a sprawling estate in Pennsylvania for over two decades, using it as the headquarters of the terrorist group that orchestrated the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, in which more than 250 people were killed and over 2,700 were wounded in Türkiye.

FETÖ infiltrated key ministries, the military and the judiciary in Türkiye, strategically placing its members in critical positions. Following the failed coup, thousands of members were expelled from these posts.

The Turkish security sources on Oct. 21 revealed that Gülen's close associates and other senior members of the terrorist group considered withholding news of his death out of concern that his body might be stolen. Despite this, they were forced to announce the death.

Gülen's death is expected to further deepen the ongoing chaos within the already divided organization, sparking a struggle over who will become the next leader, according to the sources.

The size of the organization's wealth is a major factor fueling the internal power struggle. This rift is expected to manifest in a split between the terror group’s Europe and the U.S. units, with activities in African countries likely to fall under European influence, while operations in Asian countries are expected to be controlled by the U.S., the sources said.

Türkiye filed seven requests for the extradition of Gülen, who fled to the U.S. in 1999 and was listed in the “red” category of wanted individuals. The terrorist leader was the prime suspect in 45 cases, including the coup attempt in 2016.

Recently, Gülen was captured in images being removed from his Pennsylvania estate, known as the "Chestnut Retreat Center," where he had resided since 1999. In April, reports surfaced on social media from individuals within the organization that Gülen was relocated against his will to a new residence, sparking further speculation about internal strife.