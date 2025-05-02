Festival to promote the Antandros

BALIKESIR

A festival will be held from May 16-18 to promote the ancient city of Antandros, where excavation works have been ongoing since 2001, in the western province of Balıkesir's Edremit district.

The festival, organized under the leadership of the Altınoluk Historical Antandros City Rescue, Protection and Revival Association, with contributions from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism, the provincial directorate of youth and sports, the Balıkesir Municipality, Edremit Municipality and the Balıkesir and Edremit city councils, aims to highlight the region’s historical, cultural and gastronomic richness.

The “Antandros Ancient Festival” will begin on May 16 with a parade of participants dressed in ancient and local costumes, accompanied by a band and folk dance groups.

Cultural heritage-themed exhibitions and various workshops will be set up at booths in Cumhuriyet Square for visitors. Throughout the festival, there will be discussions with experts in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage.

Additionally, on May 17-18, the "Antandros Youth Cup Sailing Races" will be held in collaboration with the Balıkesir Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports and the Ayvalık Sailing Club.

Participants will have the chance to experience traditional arts such as ancient coin, mosaic, ceramic and basket making. Traditional production workshops such as cold olive oil soap, ointment and cream making will also be organized. Yoga sessions, music performances and special tours of the Antandros Ancient City, museums and Kazdağları will also be included.