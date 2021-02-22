Fenerbahçe suffer shock defeat to Göztepe

ISTANBUL

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.

Halil Akbunar scored the winning goal for Göztepe in the ninth minute on a quick counter attack.

Malian winger Fousseni Diabate assisted Akbunar at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

Göztepe jumped to 10th place with 32 points, while Fenerbahçe fell three points behind leaders Galatasaray with 51 points.

The Istanbul side tasted five home defeats in a season after 28 years.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday results in Turkish top-tier football league:

Medipol Başakşehir - Trabzonspor: 0-1

Kasımpaşa - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-2

Yeni Malatyaspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-3

Yukatel Denizlispor - Gençlerbirliği: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-1

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Atakaş Hatayspor: 1-3

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 2-0

Gaziantep FK - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Fenerbahçe - Göztepe: 0-1