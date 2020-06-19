Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

  June 19 2020

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe's German star Max Kruse declared he is "unilaterally" quitting the team, the Turkish football club said on June 18.

"One of our first team players, Max Kruse, notified the club that he had canceled his contract unilaterally," Fenerbahçe said on the website.

Fenerbahçe owes Kruse no outstanding payments, the club said.

"He left the talks – held in the light of FIFA and Turkish Football Federation circulars – about his payments during the pandemic lockdown unanswered," Fenerbahçe said.

The Istanbul club added that Kruse's cancellation of his deal was "unfair and baseless" and it will take the case to the sports court.

Kruse, 32, playing as a second striker, joined Fenerbahçe in 2019.

He scored 7 goals and produced 8 assists in 23 appearances this season.

