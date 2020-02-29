Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

  • February 29 2020 15:16:43

Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

İHA Photo

Fenerbahçe Beko ended a two-game skid on Feb. 28 by defeating Valencia Basket from Spain in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Fenerbahçe power forward Derrick Williams scored 22 points in the 93-86 win at the La Fonteta Dome of Valencia

Power forward Luigi Datome and shooting guard Kostas Sloukas helped with 13 points apiece.

Serbian shooting guard Vanja Marinkovic scored 22 points in a losing effort as Montenegrin center Bojan Dubljevic added 15.

Fenerbahçe Beko remained in ninth place in the standings, improving to 12-14 as Valencia Basket is in the eight spot, also at 12-14.

Feb. 28's results in EuroLeague:

Khimki Moscow Region - Asvel Villeurbanne : 108 - 79

Zalgiris Kaunas - AX Armani Exchange Milan : 105 - 97

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

    Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

  2. Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

    Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

  3. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  4. The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

    The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

  5. Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

    Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway
Recommended
Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16

Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16
Başakşehir reach last 16 in UEFA Europa League

Başakşehir reach last 16 in UEFA Europa League
Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx
Trabzonspor still in title hunt after 2-2 Beşiktaş draw

Trabzonspor still in title hunt after 2-2 Beşiktaş draw
Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals
League title hopefuls set for crucial weekend

League title hopefuls set for crucial weekend
WORLD Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Feb. 29.
ECONOMY More confidence in Turkeys economic recovery: Fitch

More confidence in Turkey's economic recovery: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has greater confidence that Turkey’s economic growth is recovering in the near term, according to the ratings service’s Douglas Winslow.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko ended a two-game skid on Feb. 28 by defeating Valencia Basket from Spain in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.