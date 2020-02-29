Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

İHA Photo

Fenerbahçe Beko ended a two-game skid on Feb. 28 by defeating Valencia Basket from Spain in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Fenerbahçe power forward Derrick Williams scored 22 points in the 93-86 win at the La Fonteta Dome of Valencia

Power forward Luigi Datome and shooting guard Kostas Sloukas helped with 13 points apiece.

Serbian shooting guard Vanja Marinkovic scored 22 points in a losing effort as Montenegrin center Bojan Dubljevic added 15.

Fenerbahçe Beko remained in ninth place in the standings, improving to 12-14 as Valencia Basket is in the eight spot, also at 12-14.

Feb. 28's results in EuroLeague:

Khimki Moscow Region - Asvel Villeurbanne : 108 - 79

Zalgiris Kaunas - AX Armani Exchange Milan : 105 - 97