Fenerbahçe come from behind to defeat Başakşehir 4-1

  • December 24 2020 09:13:00

Fenerbahçe come from behind to defeat Başakşehir 4-1

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe come from behind to defeat Başakşehir 4-1

Fenerbahçe scored four unanswered goals to beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 at home on Dec. 24 in a Süper Lig clash.

Mahmut Tekdemir found the net to give the away team an early 1-0 lead in the sixth minute at Ülker Stadium.

But Nazım Sangare equalized the match in first-half stoppage time.

After the break, Marcel Tisserand made it 2-1 for Fenerbahçe as Başakşehir were down to nine men after Rafael and Irfan Can Kahveci were sent off.

The match opened up after that and Fenerbahçe secured the win after Luiz Gustavo and Mert Hakan Yandaş' goals against a nine-man squad.

Başakşehir manager Okan Buruk was also forced to leave the field after receiving a red card in minute 71.

After losing two consecutive league matches, Fenerbahçe gained a remarkable win to increase their point total to 26.

Başakşehir's winless streak in the league has reached five with the defeat and the team has 15 points.

Wednesday's results in Süper Lig:

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-2

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Yeni Malatya: 1-1

Kasımpaşa - Gaziantep FK: 0-4

MOST POPULAR

  1. University asks students to put mirrors during online exams to prevent cheating

    University asks students to put mirrors during online exams to prevent cheating

  2. Turkey reports major gold discovery

    Turkey reports major gold discovery

  3. Turkey hopes to turn new page in ties with US, EU: Erdoğan

    Turkey hopes to turn new page in ties with US, EU: Erdoğan

  4. Tunnel that leads to church found under house

    Tunnel that leads to church found under house

  5. Turkey extends mission for Oruç Reis seismic vessel in region of Antalya Gulf

    Turkey extends mission for Oruç Reis seismic vessel in region of Antalya Gulf
Recommended
Galatasaray beat Göztepe 3-1 at home to boost morale

Galatasaray beat Göztepe 3-1 at home to boost morale

Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus
Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships

Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships
Beşiktaş hammer Erzurumspor 4-0 with second half goals

Beşiktaş hammer Erzurumspor 4-0 with second half goals
Gaziantep stun Fenerbahçe 3-1 in Süper Lig

Gaziantep stun Fenerbahçe 3-1 in Süper Lig
Eurasian Bridge-Command Post holds exercise in Turkey

Eurasian Bridge-Command Post holds exercise in Turkey
WORLD Gunmen kill dozens in Ethiopia attack, says rights body

Gunmen kill dozens in Ethiopia attack, says rights body

Gunmen killed more than 100 people in an attack on Dec. 23 in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said, the latest in a series of deadly assaults in the area.
ECONOMY Gazprom in talks with Ankara over supplying gas to Europe

Gazprom in talks with Ankara over supplying gas to Europe

Russian energy giant Gazprom and its Turkish partners are currently in talks on how the TurkStream pipeline can be used for deliveries to the European markets, said Elena Burmistrova, the chief executive of the Russian holding’s export arm Gazprom Export.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe come from behind to defeat Başakşehir 4-1

Fenerbahçe come from behind to defeat Başakşehir 4-1

Fenerbahçe scored four unanswered goals to beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 at home on Dec. 24 in a Süper Lig clash.