Fenerbahçe come from behind to defeat Başakşehir 4-1

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe scored four unanswered goals to beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 at home on Dec. 24 in a Süper Lig clash.

Mahmut Tekdemir found the net to give the away team an early 1-0 lead in the sixth minute at Ülker Stadium.

But Nazım Sangare equalized the match in first-half stoppage time.

After the break, Marcel Tisserand made it 2-1 for Fenerbahçe as Başakşehir were down to nine men after Rafael and Irfan Can Kahveci were sent off.

The match opened up after that and Fenerbahçe secured the win after Luiz Gustavo and Mert Hakan Yandaş' goals against a nine-man squad.

Başakşehir manager Okan Buruk was also forced to leave the field after receiving a red card in minute 71.

After losing two consecutive league matches, Fenerbahçe gained a remarkable win to increase their point total to 26.

Başakşehir's winless streak in the league has reached five with the defeat and the team has 15 points.

Wednesday's results in Süper Lig:

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 1-2

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Yeni Malatya: 1-1

Kasımpaşa - Gaziantep FK: 0-4