Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

  • June 02 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç said on June 1 that Emre Belözoğlu would not continue as the team’s manager.

Ali Koç delivered a speech and answered questions on the club’s official television channel where he gave Belözoğlu the option to stay on as an assistant manager or leave the team.

He said Belözoğlu shouldered great responsibility and tried his best to with whatever Fenerbahçe asked of him and thanked him for his services before announcing that the team would like to work with a foreign manager.

Belözoğlu, a veteran midfielder, was appointed temporary manager on March 25, 2021, and managed the team for almost half a season.

Fenerbahçe finished in third place in the Super Lig this season with 82 points, missing the championship by just two points.




