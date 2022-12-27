Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head

İZMİR

A woman who has been running a coffee shop in the western province of İzmir for nearly 15 years has announced her candidacy for the presidency of the provincial coffee shop owners’ association.

“Women can succeed in all businesses,” Jale Büyükdemir said in an interview while describing the reactions she faced over the years as a coffee shop owner, which is mainly seen as a business for men in Türkiye.

“My father was running the shop previously, but after he had some health problems, I had to take over,” she said. “At first, customers used to get shocked to see me in front of the tea urn.”

With time people got used to her running the coffee house, and 2021 was the year when she decided to expand her business and run for the presidency of the provincial coffee shop owners’ society.

“I lost the election with only 19 votes. I will run again for the next poll,” Büyükdemir said, affirming her faith that she will win.

“I lost due to inexperience. I am old hand now,” she said.