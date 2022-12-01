Federation bestows 30 bicycles to parliament

Selahattin Sönmez - ANKARA

In a bid to promote the use of bicycles, 30 bicycles were delivered to parliamentary speaker’s office by the Turkish Cycling Federation.

“We see sports as an element of physical, mental and social health and we find it very valuable that all members of our country have access to sports,” said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said at the “Bicycle Days in the Parliament” program organized by the federation and the Bicycle Industry Association.

The ministry acts with the philosophy of “sports for everyone,” Kasapoğlu told reporters at the program organized with the slogan “Bicycle for Health and Environment.”

The more widespread use of bicycles by lawmakers and staff will be a source of great excitement, the minister said, noting that the efforts to popularize the bicycle will continue.

“The contribution of our parliament to sports will reach a different point on this occasion. We, as the ministry, are ready to give any kind of contribution and support,” he said.

“We see that there are bicycles in almost every neighborhood and house in the developed countries of the world. I am not worried that this activity in the parliament will create excitement in our entire nation,” said Celal Adan, the deputy speaker of the parliament.

After the speeches, Kasapoğlu and his entourage pedaled in the parliament’s compound.