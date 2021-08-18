Federation backs national volleyball player against homophobic attacks

  • August 18 2021 07:00:00

Federation backs national volleyball player against homophobic attacks

ISTANBUL
Federation backs national volleyball player against homophobic attacks

The Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) has backed the national athlete Ebrar Karakurt, who recently became the target of homophobic attacks after sharing a photo on Instagram with a woman believed to be her girlfriend.

“She is a warrior athlete who plays with a brave, courageous and warrior spirit on the court and sheds her sweat to represent her country and flag in the best possible way,” said Kurtaran Mumcu, the spokesperson of TVF.

“Everyone’s private life is their own. The rest is malice,” Mumcu added.

The photo that prompted homophobic attacks was showing the 21-year-old athlete leaning down to pose with a woman whom she held from the waist, but the Olympic star subsequently deleted it from her Instagram account after a series of abusive comments.

Reacting to reports of online attacks, Turkish athletes, singers and other public figures defended Karakurt on social media and highlighted her outstanding success.

“She [Karakurt] only cares about doing her job the best way she can. The rest is none of my business, or yours, or anyone else’s,” wrote Naz Aydemir Akyol, Karakurt’s teammate.

“Keep going with your ambition, your fight, and with your reflection of the game’s joy to the audience, Ebrar,” wrote Sinan Güler, a professional basketball player.

Demet Akalın, a Turkish pop singer, also staunchly defended Karakurt, noting that the athlete’s private life was nobody’s business but hers only.

Karakurt helped Turkey’s national volleyball team reach the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

At the games, she drew attention with her hot-pink hair and impressive performances as an opposite hitter.

Playing in that position, she has won two silver medals at international tournaments with the national team, which she joined in 2018.

homophobia,

ARTS & LIFE Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  3. Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

    Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

  5. Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

    Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
Recommended
Authorities fine noisy tour boats in Bosphorus

Authorities fine noisy tour boats in Bosphorus
NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport
Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan
Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees

CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees
Number of low-risk provinces rising as jab drive speeds up

Number of low-risk provinces rising as jab drive speeds up
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

The Taliban moved on Aug. 17 to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
ECONOMY Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Turkey is on the list of Germany’s green hydrogen supplier countries in line with the country’s new hydrogen strategy, according to Markus C. Slevogt, the head of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Turkey) said yesterday.
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.