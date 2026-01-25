Fed set to keep rates steady as officials defend independence

Fed set to keep rates steady as officials defend independence

WASHINGTON
Fed set to keep rates steady as officials defend independence

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it meets this week, holding firm despite President Donald Trump's pressure to slash levels as it guards against threats to its independence.

The central bank has cut rates three consecutive times since September as the jobs market weakened, bringing them to a range between 3.5 percent and 3.75 percent.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled the bar would be higher for a further reduction in January. They meet tomorrow and Jan. 28.

"The fact that growth is strong, unemployment is low, equity markets are close to all-time highs and inflation is above target all argue for a pause," said analysts at ING bank.

Powell's robust defense of Fed independence in response to ongoing pressure from Trump to lower rates confirms this, ING added.

On Jan. 11, Powell released a rare, solemn statement revealing that the Department of Justice was investigating him over a $2.5 billion renovation of the bank's headquarters.

He slammed the threat of criminal charges as the result of policymakers setting rates in the public's best interests, rather than bowing to the president's wishes.

Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Powell, claiming there is "no inflation" and repeatedly questioning the Fed chair's competence and integrity.

Yet, U.S. inflation has been well above the bank's 2 percent target for over five years, said former Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester.

"I think the Fed needs to keep a pretty tight eye on where the inflation is going," she told AFP.

Price increases could cool after Trump's trade tariffs filter through the world's biggest economy, but Mester flagged the need for "more convincing evidence."

Meanwhile, existing cost hikes have brought about a "large wedge" between how affluent and lower-income households view the economy, said KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk.

Even if the gap could temporarily narrow as fiscal stimulus hits in early 2026, with a rise in tax refunds incoming due to tax cut expansions, this could "cause a more entrenched bout of inflation," she warned.

Another complication is stagnating employment, forcing policymakers to walk a tightrope between lowering rates to boost the economy and keeping them higher to curb inflation.

The Fed meets eight times a year to consider interest rate levels, and Michael Pearce of Oxford Economics said the dilemma it faces has eased.

Figures suggest that risks to the labor market appear less pressing than a few months ago, while the likelihood of rising inflation also seems to have moderated, he said in a note.

Nonetheless, events outside of the rate-setting committee "have the potential to shake up the path of monetary policy," Pearce added.

Besides the probe into Powell, Trump has sought to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, sparking a legal battle crucial to shaping how much discretion the president has in changing the Fed's leadership.

A president can only fire Fed board members "for cause," traditionally understood to mean malfeasance or dereliction of duty.

But the Trump administration appears to be pushing a broader interpretation, as Trump moved to fire Cook over mortgage fraud allegations she denies.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

    Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

  2. Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

    Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

  3. Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

    Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

  4. Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

    Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

  5. Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster

    Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster
Recommended
Home purchases by women surge over past decade

Home purchases by women surge over past decade
Country ranks fourth globally in greenhouse production

Country ranks fourth globally in greenhouse production
Automotive industry aims for $43 billion in exports in 2026

Automotive industry aims for $43 billion in exports in 2026
Finance Minister Şimşek to meet investors in Hong Kong

Finance Minister Şimşek to meet investors in Hong Kong
Venezuela hopes to boost its oil production by 18 percent in 2026

Venezuela hopes to boost its oil production by 18 percent in 2026
Europe and India seek closer ties with mother of all deals

Europe and India seek closer ties with 'mother of all deals'
Trump threatens Canada with 100 percent tariff over China deal

Trump threatens Canada with 100 percent tariff over China deal
WORLD Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed two people on Sunday, the health ministry reported, with Israel's military saying it struck Hezbollah targets.
ECONOMY Home purchases by women surge over past decade

Home purchases by women surge over past decade

The number of homes purchased by women in Türkiye has risen sharply over the past ten years, increasing by 57.5 percent to reach 616,570 in 2025.

SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿