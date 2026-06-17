Father’s Day to drive e-commerce boom in June

ISTANBUL

With Father’s Day just around the corner, online retailers in Türkiye are reporting a sharp increase in sales, helping drive June’s e-commerce volume toward an estimated 450 billion Turkish Liras ($10 billion) amid broader spending linked to school closures and summer preparations.

Father’s Day has become one of the busiest shopping periods of the year for Türkiye’s e-commerce sector, with demand rising significantly in the two weeks leading up to the celebration. Hakan Çevikoğlu, president of an e-commerce operators association, said retailers have observed a notable acceleration in both order numbers and sales volumes during this period.

The seasonal demand is visible in several product categories. Sales in sports and outdoor products have increased by as much as 70 percent, while electronics have recorded growth of up to 40 percent. Clothing, accessories, personal care items and automotive accessories have also contributed to the rise in online purchases.

Technology and lifestyle products remain among the most popular Father’s Day gifts, with smartwatches, headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, mobile phone accessories, perfumes, wallets and apparel topping consumers’ preferences. Coffee equipment and personalized gifts have also gained popularity as shoppers seek items that combine practicality with sentimental value.

Çevikoğlu said consumers are also spending more per order during the Father’s Day period, as higher-value products become more common choices.

The Father’s Day shopping rush is being reinforced by additional seasonal factors, including the end of the school year and preparations for summer holidays. Çevikoğlu said these trends, combined with Türkiye’s continued e-commerce growth, are expected to push June’s total online retail volume to around 450 billion liras.