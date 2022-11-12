Fatal road accidents ‘decreased by nearly 13 pct’

ANKARA
The death toll in traffic accidents decreased by 12.9 percent across Türkiye in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period of the last year, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has announced.

“With our goal of ‘Zero Loss of Life in Traffic,’ deaths in accidents are decreasing. When the first 10 months of 2021 and 2022 are compared, the fatal accident rate per 100,000 motor vehicles decreased by 12.9 percent, while the number of deaths declined by 7.6 percent,” Soylu said in a Twitter post.

The death rate in accidents is six per 100,000, the minister noted.

According to numbers provided by the police, a total of 330,726 accidents occurred on the country’s roads from January to November, the data showed, with 1,872 people killed in those accidents and over 244,188 injured.

According to statistics, 1,563 of the accidents led to deaths, 163,087 involved injuries, and no injuries or deaths were reported in 237,404 accidents.

According to the report, over 170,000 road accidents happened due to drivers’ failure, while another 14,970 occurred due to pedestrians’ fault.

Some 785 accidents occurred because of poor road conditions, while passengers were responsible for nearly 2,500 accidents. Over 4,500 accidents occurred due to vehicle failure.

Some 1.186 million road accidents occurred in Türkiye in 2021, while some 998,000 were with material loss and nearly 188,000 involved death or injury.

Republicans intensified their public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Nov. 11, with some saying it was time for the party to move on after an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he prepared to launch a third White House bid next week.
Global spending on food imports is expected to reach a record $1.94 trillion in 2022, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization warned on Nov. 11, a 10 percent jump compared to the previous year due to rising prices.
Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.