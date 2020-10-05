Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province

EDİRNE- Anadolu Agency

A far-left terror suspect was detained in northwestern Turkey while attempting to illegally cross to Greece, a security source said on Oct. 5.

The detention took place when the suspect affiliated with the DHKP-C terror group was spotted in a restricted military zone in the Meric district of the Edirne province.

The suspect, identified by the initials H.E., was taken to the Gendarmerie Command, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara that left a Turkish security guard dead and a journalist injured.

The far-left group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union.