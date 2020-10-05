Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province

  • October 05 2020 10:35:00

Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province

EDİRNE- Anadolu Agency
Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province

A far-left terror suspect was detained in northwestern Turkey while attempting to illegally cross to Greece, a security source said on Oct. 5. 

The detention took place when the suspect affiliated with the DHKP-C terror group was spotted in a restricted military zone in the Meric district of the Edirne province.

The suspect, identified by the initials H.E., was taken to the Gendarmerie Command, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara that left a Turkish security guard dead and a journalist injured. 

The far-left group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union.

DHKPC,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

    Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

  2. Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

    Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

  3. ‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

    ‘Not a single’ THY share up for sale: Official

  4. Armenian soldiers fleeing front and positions in Karabakh, say Azerbaijani soldiers

    Armenian soldiers fleeing front and positions in Karabakh, say Azerbaijani soldiers

  5. NATO secretary-general set to visit Turkey after tensions recede in east Med

    NATO secretary-general set to visit Turkey after tensions recede in east Med
Recommended
Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader
Soldier killed during anti-terror op in eastern Turkey

Soldier killed during anti-terror op in eastern Turkey
CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

CHP, MHP condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan
Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul

Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul

Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med
Nobody against ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, if sustainable conditions ensured: Presidential spokesperson

Nobody against ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, if sustainable conditions ensured: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay

Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay

Cinema chain Cineworld said on Oct. 4 it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.
ECONOMY Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Turkey posted an annual increase of 11.75% in consumer prices in the last month, the country's statistical authority said on Oct. 5. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş faces crisis after losses in Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş seems to be toppling into a crisis as two back-to-back losses in the Turkish Süper Lig increase the pressure on coach Sergen Yalçın and drive a wedge between him and the club administration.