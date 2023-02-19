FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has called for $25 million in aid to farmers in the quake-hit provinces.

The FAO stated that it has started work to quickly resume food production and restore the overall food value, focusing on the needs of rural communities in 10 provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

The organization said that it is working to identify next steps to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure of the agricultural sector, including irrigation systems, livestock rearing structures, feed production facilities, roads, markets and storage capacities.

Calling also for $10 million in aid for Syria, FAO stated that damage caused by the quakes threatens food security.

“Operations in both countries [Türkiye and Syria] will focus on providing agricultural inputs [fodder, seeds, fertilizers, fuel and equipment], veterinary care [livestock treatment and vaccination] and unconditional cash transfer for one to three months,” it stated.

“As part of the United Nations Türkiye Appeal, FAO is requesting $25 million to reach 900,000 people living in rural areas in all 10 affected provinces with immediate livelihood support and unconditional cash transfers over the next three months.”

On the other hand, the U.N. Development Program (UNDP) called for $113.5 million for the environmentally sensitive removal of the debris in the areas affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye.

The U.N. launched a $1 billion appeal on Feb. 16 to help 5.2 million survivors of the most devastating earthquake in Türkiye’s modern history.

