‘Fantastic Four’ scores Marvel's first $100 million opening

‘Fantastic Four’ scores Marvel's first $100 million opening

LOS ANGELES
‘Fantastic Four’ scores Marvels first $100 million opening

Marvel’s first family has finally found box office gold. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” the first film about the superheroes made under the guidance of Kevin Feige and the Walt Disney Co., earned $118 million in its first weekend in 4,125 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on July 27.

That makes it the fourth biggest opening of the year, behind “A Minecraft Movie,” “Lilo & Stitch” and “Superman,” and the biggest Marvel opening since “Deadpool & Wolverine” grossed $211 million out of the gate last summer. Internationally, “Fantastic Four” made $100 million from 52 territories, adding up to a $218 million worldwide debut. The numbers were within the range the studio was expecting.

The film arrived in the wake of another big superhero reboot, James Gunn's “Superman,” which opened three weekends ago and has already crossed $500 million globally. That film, from the other main player in comic book films, DC Studios, took second place with $24.9 million domestically.

“First Steps” is the latest attempt at bringing the superhuman family to the big screen, following lackluster performances for other versions. The film, based on the original Marvel comics, is set during the 1960s in a retro-futuristic world led by the Fantastic Four, a family of astronauts-turned-superhuman from exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence
LATEST NEWS

  1. US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

    US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

  2. Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

    Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

  3. Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

    Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

  4. Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

    Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

  5. Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

    Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria
Recommended
Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara

Repatriated Marcus Aurelius statue on display in Ankara
Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu

Iconic French chef stakes reputation on vegan menu
AI bands signal new era for music business

AI bands signal new era for music business
‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past

‘Dark World’ sheds light on cinematic past
Romania, oligarch and royal locked in tug-of-war over El Greco painting

Romania, oligarch and royal locked in tug-of-war over El Greco painting
Mound offers new clues on early human settlement

Mound offers new clues on early human settlement
UK museum finds 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb

UK museum finds 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb
WORLD Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
ECONOMY US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

U.S. economic growth bounced back in the second quarter, government data showed Wednesday, as analysts warned of distortions due to shifting trade flows over President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿